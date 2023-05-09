The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team will get to play at home in the national tournament.
For the third season in a row, the NAIA Softball National Championship Opening will be coming to Chickasha. A selection committee chose Science & Arts to host teams from across the country, and the tournament of four teams will take place next week.
The bracket will be double elimination, and the last team standing will advance to the NAIA Softball World Series.
The 10th-ranked Drovers enter the national tournament as a No. 1 seed in the bracket and enter it with momentum. After finishing second in the Sooner Athletic Conference during the regular season, the Drovers took down top-seeded and fifth-ranked Oklahoma City University to win the conference tournament.
Science & Arts is 39-13 on the season and has won 10 games in a row. The Drovers bring with them the SAC Player of the Year in Jaclyn Gray and the SAC Co-Pitcher of the Year in Sophie Williams.
Play will start May 15 and end May 17.
Avila
Avila University will be Science & Arts’ first matchup in the Opening Round. The Eagles are the No. 4 seed in the bracket.
The Eagles also enter the tournament with momentum after winning the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference’s postseason tournament. Avila entered the tournament seeded fifth and went unbeaten to secure the title and automatic bid to the national tournament.
Avila is 34-19 this season.
Mobile
The University of Mobile is the second seed in the bracket.
The Rams enter the bracket as an at-large team after falling in their conference championship game. The Rams did win the regular season title in the Southern States Athletic Conference.
Mobile is 38-13 on the season and is the 13th-ranked team in the country.
Cottey
Cottey College is the No. 3 seed in the bracket and a familiar foe for the Drovers. Science & Arts swept a doubleheader with Cottey earlier this season.
Cottey shared the American Midwest Conference’s regular season title but earned the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, losing in the championship game. The Comets earned an automatic bid as well.
The Comets are 34-19 this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.