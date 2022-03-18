The Drovers did not allow a run.
The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team faced Friends University on Thursday and earned a pair of shutout victories in Chickasha. The fourth-ranked Drovers outscored Friends 12-0 in the two games and picked up wins of 4-0 and 8-0.
Pitchers Emily Cerny and Sophie Williams combined to throw all 13 innings in the two games. The two pitchers did not allow a run and combined to strike out 18 batters in the two victories.
The doubleheader sweep extended the Drovers' win streak to 12 games before they head back to Sooner Athletic Conference play on Tuesday. The wins moved Science & Arts to 19-4 on the season.
First game
The Drovers scored three of their four runs in the bottom half of the third inning.
Suni Meely got on base to lead off the bottom of the third inning. Her ability on the bases helped the Drovers take a 1-0 lead in the inning. With Shyla Clouse on base, Macenzie Ruth's RBI single gave the Drovers a 2-0 lead in the game.
A sacrifice fly from Jaclyn Gray completed the scoring in the same inning. Gray is a former Chickasha standout.
The Drovers scored their final run of the game in the fifth inning.
Clouse and Ruth continued to be trouble at the top of the lineup, and the two players recorded hits in the fifth inning before Amanda Moreno plated a run. Ruth and Clouse each had two hits for the Drovers.
Cerny went all seven innings in the circle. She struck out 13 batters in the shutout win.
Second game
The Drovers ended the second game of the doubleheader in the bottom half of the sixth inning. Clouse recorded a base hit in the game's final inning, and she crossed home plate as the game's final run.
The Drovers started the scoring with two runs in the bottom half of the first inning, and Meely recorded a hit and RBI in the second inning to give the Drovers a 3-0 lead.
Along with striking out five batters in all six innings, Williams also recorded an RBI single in the fourth inning to help her own cause as a freshman pitcher.
The Drovers scored three runs and got two run-scoring hits in the fifth inning before adding the final run in the sixth inning. Madelyn Blair recorded an RBI double in the sixth inning, and Sierra Selfridge recorded an RBI triple for the Drovers.
Meely had two hits for the Drovers.
