The Drovers bounced back and earned a series win.
The ninth-ranked University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team split the first doubleheader in a Sooner Athletic Conference series against Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Chickasha last week. But the Drovers responded in a big way after losing the second game of the doubleheader, earning two run-rule victories to clinch the series victory.
Science & Arts opened the series Friday and began it with a 9-3 victory before suffering a 3-2 loss to end the evening. But the Drovers came back and scored nine runs in both Saturday games, picking up wins of 9-0 and 9-1 to take three of the four games in the series.
Science & Arts pitcher Sophie Williams helped lead the Drovers in the circle, starting three of the four games and earning all three wins in the series. Jaclyn Gray helped lead the offensive charge by hitting .500 in the series and driving in nine runs.
Science & Arts is now 31-13 on the season and is 21-7 in conference play.
9-3
The Drovers fell behind 1-0 in the first game of the series after OPSU scored in the top of the first inning. But Science & Arts put up five runs in the first two innings and scored seven runs in a row to take a big lead.
The Drovers got three hits and an RBI from Sierra Selfridge in the win to go along with two hits and two RBIs from Jaylee Willis. Willis hit an RBI single in the second inning and an RBI single in the fifth inning.
Williams went the first four innings and struck out eight batters.
3-2
The Drovers tried to rally in the 3-2 loss after OPSU went ahead 3-0. Down 3-0, Science & Arts scored a run in the sixth inning and scored on a Taygan Graham home run in the seventh inning.
But OPSU held on for the win.
9-0
And Saturday proved to be a different story for the Drovers, starting with the 9-0 run-rule victory. The Drovers put up three runs in the first and third innings to go with two runs in the second inning and a run in the fourth inning.
OPSU had no answer for Gray, who went 3-for-3 at the plate and had four RBIs. She started the scoring with an RBI triple in the first inning.
Gray also hit a two-run single and an RBI single in the win, leading a lineup littered with RBIs.
Williams went the first three innings and struck out four batters.
9-1
Another 1-0 deficit was not much of an obstacle for the Drovers to overcome in another run-rule win.
The Drovers and Aggies were tied 1-1 entering the bottom half of the third inning, and two swings of the bat resulted in four runs crossing the plate. Gray continued her big day at the plate by hitting a two-run single, and Selfridge stepped up to hit a two-run home run that put the Drovers up 5-1.
Gray and Selfridge each had two hits and three RBIs in the win. Williams went the first four innings and struck out four more batters to earn another win.
