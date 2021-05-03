The regular season is over.
The third-ranked University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team completed the regular season in Chickasha on Sunday. The Drovers battled Southwestern Christian University in a Sooner Athletic Conference doubleheader.
The Drovers finished off the regular season with a pair of victories over their opponent. They enter the conference tournament as the second-place team from the regular season.
Science & Arts opened the doubleheader with an 8-1 victory over its opponent. The Drovers scored three runs in the bottom half of the first inning, and two of those runs came from Randa Hatter’s two-run home run.
Science & Arts added two more runs in the second inning and scored its final three runs in the third inning. SCU scored its only run in the top of the fourth inning.
Karmyn Pearn went 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI for Science & Arts’ offense. She recorded an RBI single in the third inning and also drew a walk in the win.
Starting pitcher Emily Cerny added another victory to her career for the Drovers, striking out 13 batters in seven innings. Cerny ranks first in the NAIA in wins (30) and has more wins than six teams in the SAC.
Following the team’s 8-1 victory, the Drovers picked up an 8-0 victory in run-rule fashion. The game ended in the bottom half of the sixth inning.
Darci Chester hit a solo shot in the victory, and Hatter picked up the win as the starting pitcher in the game.
The Drovers enter the conference tournament with a 44-6 record. The Drovers went 27-5 in conference play to finish second behind second-ranked Oklahoma City University.
