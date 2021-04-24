After going a lengthy amount of time without playing a game, the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team got to take the field for two games.
The third-ranked Drovers had not played a game since April 13 but got to take on Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Chickasha on Saturday. The Drovers took two games from their conference foe, picking up wins of 6-0 and 3-0.
During Science & Arts' 6-0 win over SAGU, the two teams remained scoreless until the bottom half of the fifth inning. The Drovers scored two runs in the fifth inning and scored four runs in the sixth inning during the victory.
It did not take the Drovers as long to get on the scoreboard in the team's 3-0 victory. The team scored two of the three runs in the bottom half of the first inning.
Tarah Madron recorded a single with one out in the first inning and was the team's first player to get on base in the game. Kristen Prieto followed Madron and crushed a two-run home run to give the Drovers the lead for good.
Darci Chester recorded a double in the sixth inning. The Drovers managed to add their final run of the game in that inning.
Science & Arts had six hits in the victory.
Madron and Chester each had two hits for the Drovers. Prieto and Savannah Ashford each had one hit.
As the starting pitcher, Emily Cerny pitched the first four innings. She struck out six batters in those four innings.
Cerny and Randa Hatter held SAGU to just three hits in the 3-0 win.
Science & Arts improved its overall record to 38-4 and improved to 23-3 in the Sooner Athletic Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.