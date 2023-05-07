The Drovers are champions.
After going 3-0 through their first three games of the Sooner Athletic Conference’s tournament, the 10th-ranked University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team battled fifth-ranked Oklahoma City University in Oklahoma City for the championship. After the two teams split the four previous meetings this season, Science & Arts earned a 4-1 victory Sunday to secure the tournament title.
Science & Arts entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed, and the Stars entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed after winning the title for the regular season. But previous meetings showed that the seedings did not matter.
And that was the case during Sunday’s game, even after OCU took a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly in the top half of the first inning. The Drovers came up with a response an inning later.
And it was the youth movement that stepped up for the Drovers.
With Science & Arts trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning, freshmen Taygan Graham and Isabela Portillo singled before freshman Jaylee Willis got on base to load the bases.
And it was sophomore Slater Eck who stepped up in the bases-loaded situation, delivering an RBI single to tie the game at a run apiece. That was all the damage Science & Arts could do in the inning, but the Drovers did enough damage in the third inning.
Portillo entered the game with 10 official at-bats on the season before going 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI single against the Stars. Her RBI single gave the Drovers a 2-1 lead in the game and gave them the lead for good.
Willis came up big in the inning, hitting a two-run double to extend the Drovers’ lead to three runs while also completing the scoring in the game.
And the Drovers did not need to score again, partially due to the performance of sophomore pitcher Sophie Williams. Williams held OCU scoreless in her final six innings of work.
Williams allowed just one earned run and five hits in her seven innings while striking out six batters. She worked around a leadoff double in the seventh inning and improved to 21-6 on the season.
According to Science & Arts, the Drovers won the SAC’s tournament title for the third time in program history and now head to the national tournament with momentum. Science & Arts is now 39-13 on the season, and it has won 10 games in a row.
