Wanda Asper-McMahan was born to Luther and Velma Wakefield on May 21, 1923, in Chattanooga, OK. She died on March 22, 2022 at the Glenhaven Retirement Village in Chickasha at the age of 98. Funeral services were held Monday, March 28, 2022, at 1:00pm in the McRay Funeral Home Chapel in Chick…