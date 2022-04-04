The Drovers added more wins to their total.
Finishing off a busy schedule last week, the fourth-ranked University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team met Mid-America Christian University for a Sooner Athletic Conference doubleheader in Chickasha on Saturday. The Drovers swept the Evangels and went 6-2 in their eight games last week.
Leading up to the doubleheader with MACU, Science & Arts took three of four games against SAC foe Oklahoma Panhandle State University before leaving conference play and splitting a doubleheader with Cottey College. The Drovers swept their Saturday doubleheader by winning the first game 2-1 and the second game 4-1.
Pitchers Emily Cerny and Sophie Williams earned wins in the circle during Saturday's games. Along with holding MACU to just two runs in two games, the two pitchers combined to strike out 22 batters in 14 innings of work.
The Drovers ended the week with a 29-6 record on the season and a 13-3 record in conference play.
First game
The two teams were in a 0-0 stalemate until the bottom half of fifth inning, and the Drovers ended up winning the game on a walk-off walk in the seventh inning.
Darci Chester, Sierra Selfridge and Williams got on base in the seventh inning to load the bases. Shyla Clouse drew the walk that brought in the game-winning run.
The Drovers struck first in the fifth inning before MACU evened the game. Williams had two hits and an RBI in the win, and her RBI single gave the Drovers a 1-0 lead over their opponent.
MACU scored its only run in the top of the sixth inning.
Cerny earned the win in the circle, striking out 10 batters in seven innings of work.
Second game
Science & Arts' offense got off to a quicker start in the second game of the day.
Macenzie Ruth led off the bottom half of the first inning by getting on base with a single, and Suni Meely drew a walk to put two players on base with no outs. Amanda Moreno brought in the game's first run, and Jaclyn Gray also recorded an RBI in the inning to put the team up 2-0.
Ruth recorded two hits and an RBI in the 4-1 victory, and she made the score 3-0 in the second inning. After Clouse got on base, Ruth plated a run with a base hit.
Gray had two RBI's in the win. Her sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the fifth inning plated a run after MACU scored its only run in the fourth inning.
Williams went all seven innings and struck out 12 batters in the win.
