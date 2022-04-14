EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be online only.
The fifth-ranked University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team completed another conference sweep.
The Drovers faced Southwestern Christian University on the road Tuesday and took both games in a Sooner Athletic Conference doubleheader. The Drovers picked up wins of 4-1 and 7-0 to move to 4-0 against SCU this season.
The Drovers ended Tuesday with an overall record of 37-6, and they advanced to 21-3 in conference play.
First game
Macenzie Ruth led off the top half of the first inning with a single, and the Drovers scored their first run of the game in the inning.
The Drovers added another run in the third inning.
Suni Meely led off the inning with a base hit, and Amanda Moreno’s hit later in the inning put the Drovers ahead 2-0. Moreno had a 2-for-3 performance at the plate with her one RBI.
With one more run already on the board in the sixth inning, Sierra Selfridge drove in the team’s final run by hitting a single to make the score 4-0. SCU scored its only run in the seventh inning,
Emily Cerny added another win to her season total and career total. She went seven innings and struck out 11 batters in the win.
Second game
Selfridge helped lead the offense with her two RBIs in the second game.
The Drovers put together an offensive outburst in the top of the second inning, scoring four runs and forcing a pitching change. Selfridge helped the outburst by hitting a two-run home run after Jaclyn Gray got on base.
The Drovers added a third run after Ruth put the ball in play, and they added one more run before the Eagles got out of the inning.
Starting pitcher Sophie Williams helped her cause by driving in a run on a sacrifice fly in the third inning. She also struck out 13 batters in seven innings.
The Drovers added a second run in the third inning to go up 6-0. Moreno walked with the bases loaded in the seventh to bring in the final run.
