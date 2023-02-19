The third-ranked University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team brought out the brooms.
The Drovers returned to Chickasha to play their first three home games of the season Friday and Saturday, and things went well against two teams with winning records. The Drovers hosted Cottey College and Missouri Baptist University, going 3-0 against the two teams.
Science & Arts outscored its opponents 27-6 in three games and scored at least seven runs in all three games. The Drovers also earned a run-rule win against Missouri Baptist.
Science & Arts is now 5-3 on the season.
Cottey College
Science & Arts began its doubleheader against Cottey College by picking up a 7-0 win. The Drovers scored all seven of their runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning, and Sophie Williams earned the win in the circle.
The Drovers then earned an 8-2 victory in the second game to complete the sweep of Cottey College. The Drovers came back from a 2-0 deficit after falling behind 2-0 in the top half of the first inning.
Malea McMurtrey’s RBI single got the Drovers within one in the bottom of the first inning, and the Drovers took the lead for good in the third inning by scoring four runs to go up 5-2.
Jadyn Goucher’s RBI triple tied the game in the third inning, and Kylie Milanic’s base hit gave the Drovers a 3-2 lead. But it was Tyler Trott who gave the Drovers insurance, and her two-run blast put the Drovers ahead 5-2.
And the Drovers were not done scoring.
Science & Arts added three more runs in the fourth inning. After Jaclyn Gray drove in a run, Milanic and Sierra Selfridge delivered back-to-back RBI doubles to complete the scoring.
Milanic finished the game with three hits and two RBIs for the Drovers. Abi Gregory struck out 11 batters in seven innings to earn her third win of the season.
Missouri Baptist
The Drovers got run-scoring hits from Macenzie Ruth and Goucher in the bottom of the first inning to take a quick 3-0 lead over their opponent. They ended up with a 12-4 win.
They led 8-0 by the end of the second inning.
Base hits from McMurtrey and Gray gave Science & Arts a 6-0 lead in the second inning before Goucher stepped up again. She crushed a two-run home run to make the score 8-0.
Missouri Baptist did get a grand slam in the third inning to cut its deficit in half but could do no more damage in the game. Ruth gave the Drovers an added insurance run with another run-scoring hit in the bottom of the third inning.
Base hits from Milanic and Selfridge brought in the final three runs of the game. The Drovers ended the game in the sixth inning.
Goucher was unstoppable at the plate and finished with four hits and four RBIs. Williams struck out 10 batters to pick up her second win of the season.
