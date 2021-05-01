The Drovers went out of conference play and picked up a sweep.
The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team hosted Cottey College in Chickasha on Saturday and swept a doubleheader. The third-ranked Drovers picked up wins of 6-0 and 5-0.
During the team's 6-0 victory, the Drovers scored two runs in the fourth inning, two runs in the fifth inning and two runs in the sixth inning.
Darci Chester led off the bottom half of the fourth inning with a single. Later in the inning, Shyla Clouse hit an RBI single to drive in the first run of the game.
USAO also scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning.
Savannah Ashford hit a solo shot in the fifth inning to put the Drovers up 3-0. The Drovers went ahead 4-0 after Alyson Clemence’s RBI single.
Randa Hatter recorded a base hit in the sixth inning, and the ball managed to make its way past the left fielder. USAO added its fifth run of the game on that play and went ahead 6-0 after Chester’s RBI double completed the scoring.
USAO’s defense ended the game with a double play.
Ashford, Chester and Clemence all had multiple hits and one RBI in the team’s victory.
Emily Cerny held a fairly prolific offense to just two hits in the shutout victory. She went seven innings and struck out eight batters in the circle.
The Drovers went ahead 1-0 in the bottom half of the first inning during their 5-0 victory. They added a second run in the fourth inning before adding three runs in the sixth inning.
Chester put down a bunt in the fourth inning. She got on base, and a run scored on the play to give the Drovers a 2-0 advantage.
Hatter’s RBI double in the sixth inning gave the Drovers a 3-0 lead. She had two hits to go along with her one RBI.
Rhylee Vandiver had a run-scoring hit in the sixth inning to make the score 4-0, and the Drovers were able to add one more run to the scoreboard in the inning.
Cottey College loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh inning, but Science & Arts recorded the final out to secure another shutout victory.
Falon Howell went all seven innings in the circle, striking out three batters in the win.
The Drovers moved to 42-6 on the season with the wins and bounced back after a pair of losses to second-ranked Oklahoma City University.
According to Science & Arts, OCU picked up the win in the second game despite weather affecting the ending of that game. The school had said the teams were supposed to complete the game Friday, but OCU ended up with the victory instead.
