The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team earned another conference sweep.
The Drovers entered last week’s Sooner Athletic Conference series ranked eighth in the NAIA and with a 4-0 conference record after sweeping Southwestern Christian University in their first conference series. And the Drovers made it two sweeps in a row to open conference play.
Science & Arts hosted Central Christian College of Kansas on Friday and Saturday and went 4-0 in Chickasha, extending its win streak to nine games ahead of a conference doubleheader against an Oklahoma City University team also ranked in the top 10. The Drovers outscored Central Christian 26-4 in the four games and earned two shutout victories, never allowing more than two runs in a game.
Freshman pitcher Abi Gregory tossed a one-hitter in the opening game of the series, and the Drovers earned an 8-0 run-rule victory. That 8-0 win came before a 6-2 win finished off Friday’s games, and the Drovers continued their winning ways in Saturday’s games.
In another 8-0 victory, it was sophomore pitcher Sophie Williams’ turn to throw a one-hitter in a run-rule win. She went all five innings and struck out eight batters after earning the win in the 6-2 game.
The Drovers scored their first run with two outs in the bottom of the second inning. Sierra Selfridge led off with a single, and an RBI single from freshman Jaylee Willis gave the Drovers a 1-0 lead.
The Drovers extended their lead in the third inning on run-scoring hits from freshman Malea McMurtrey and Jaclyn Gray. McMurtrey recorded an RBI single before Gray blasted a two-run home run to give the Drovers a 4-0 lead over their opponent.
Gray finished just a single short of hitting for the cycle. She put together a 3-for-4 performance at the plate with two RBIs.
Kylie Milanic and Williams each drove in a run in the fifth inning before some help from the Central Christian defense helped Science & Arts score its final two runs to complete the run-rule win.
Science & Arts actually fell behind in the final game of the series after Central Christian scored two runs in the top of the first inning. But that deficit did not last long.
Macenzie Ruth led off the bottom of the first with a single, and a McMurtrey RBI single got the Drovers on the board. Jaycee Kievit brought in the tying run later in the inning by recording a sacrifice fly.
Science & Arts scored its final two runs in the third inning, and McMurtrey proved to be a spark again by leading off with a triple. Gray then put down a bunt that scored the go-ahead run, and the Drovers added their second run later in the inning.
McMurtrey had a 2-for-3 game at the plate with her one RBI. Gregory went all seven innings and struck out 11 batters in the circle.
The Drovers now sit at 18-6 on the season.
