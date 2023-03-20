Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Windy. Showers developing overnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Showers developing overnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.