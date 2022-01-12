The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team is entering another season with high expectations.
The NAIA and Sooner Athletic Conference released preseason polls that coaches participated in. The Drovers fared well in both of the polls.
The NAIA released its preseason poll Wednesday, and the Drovers are in the top three. Science & Arts will begin the 2022 season as the No. 3 team in the country, only falling behind College of Idaho and Oregon Tech.
The Drovers received 460 points in the NAIA poll, and they received one first-place vote.
The SAC released its preseason poll last week, and Science & Arts took the top spot in that poll. The Drovers edged out Oklahoma City University in the poll.
Science & Arts picked up five first-place votes, three second-place votes and 61 points in the poll. OCU — ranked fourth in the NAIA — picked up four first-place votes, four second-place votes and 60 points in the SAC poll.
Science & Arts' season will start Feb. 11.
