The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team is in the middle of a streak.
Since a loss to Cottey College, the fifth-ranked Drovers have built a winning streak and have done so against conference opponents. The Drovers continued to build on the streak with two wins over Southwestern Christian University last week and two wins against Langston University this week.
After wins of 4-1 and 7-0 over SCU last week, the Drovers picked up wins of 9-0 and 8-0 against the Lions in Tuesday's conference games. The Drovers have now won their last 12 games, and they are in the middle of a fairly tight race in the Sooner Athletic Conference as the regular season winds down before the conference tournament.
During the team's streak, teams have struggled to score against the Drovers. Science & Arts has allowed just 10 runs and has not allowed an opponent to score more than two runs in any of those games.
The Drovers' streak includes four shutout victories, including three shutout victories in a row. The Drovers have outscored opponents 86-10 during the streak.
The Drovers have extended a string of wins to double digits for the second time this season. They won 19 games in a row earlier this season.
And the streak featured another milestone for the softball program. Per the school, a win over Central Christian College of Kansas was head coach Jadyn Wallis' 400th victory.
The Drovers will look to extend their streak later this week. They will host Texas Wesleyan University on Friday and Southwestern Assemblies of God University on Saturday.
The Drovers are 39-6 on the season, and they are 23-3 in conference play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.