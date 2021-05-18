The Drovers never quit battling with their backs against the wall.
The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team — ranked third in the NAIA — competed in Chickasha as a No. 1 seed during one of the NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Rounds this week. The Drovers needed to go the long way through the bracket after a 2-1 loss to Bethany College — the No. 4 seed — on Monday.
The Drovers rallied for a 5-3 win over Concordia University Nebraska (No. 3 seed) in Tuesday's first elimination game but saw their season end with a 3-2 loss in 10 innings to 22nd-ranked Grand View University (No. 2 seed) in Tuesday's second elimination game.
In Monday's game against Bethany, Amanda Moreno plated the team's only run with an RBI single in the bottom half of the fourth inning. But Morgan Russell's two-run home run in the fifth inning gave Bethany the 2-1 lead and proved to be the difference in the win.
Just one loss away from elimination, Science & Arts was just three outs away from elimination against Concordia on Tuesday. Science & Arts faced a 3-1 deficit in the top half of the seventh inning but rallied and scored four runs in the inning to take the lead.
Macenzie Ruth's RBI triple brought the Drovers within one run. Alyson Clemence got the ball in play with the tying run on third base, and the run counted on a call that caused some conversation. That run tied the game at three runs apiece.
Randa Hatter brought in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly, and the Drovers managed to add one insurance in the inning to go up 5-3.
Concordia's three runs came in the first inning on a three-run home run. But the Bulldogs could not score the rest of the game, and the Drovers held on for a dramatic victory.
But the Drovers were on the opposite end of a dramatic game and fell in their second elimination game.
Grand View grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top half of the first inning, and Science & Arts trailed 2-1 as the teams entered the bottom half of the seventh inning. The Drovers got the magic they were looking for to extend their season for at least a few more innings.
Following Ruth's base hit with two outs, Clemence tied the game with an RBI single.
Ruth went 2-for-3 with one RBI in the loss, and Clemence also had multiple hits with one RBI.
But in the top half of the 10th inning, Grand View got a solo home run. That home run ended up being the difference.
After pitching seven innings in Monday's game, Science & Arts' Emily Cerny battled in the circle and threw two more complete games, pitching 17 innings Tuesday.
The Drovers ended their season with a 49-8 record on the season. They won the Sooner Athletic Conference softball tournament, and the SAC recognized several players on the roster.
