A battle of two college softball powers lived up to the hype.
The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma entered Tuesday’s Sooner Athletic Conference doubleheader ranked eighth in the NAIA, and Oklahoma City University entered the doubleheader ranked sixth. And the two powers battled throughout the day, needing an eighth inning to decide both games in Chickasha.
After dropping a 3-2 game to open the doubleheader, the Drovers needed to rally late in the second game to earn a split. Science & Arts trailed 3-1 entering the bottom half of the eighth inning and needed three runs to win the game or two runs to extend the game.
The Drovers got the three runs needed to win and earned a 4-3 victory to pick up the split.
With a runner placed on second base, Macenzie Ruth singled to put two runners on base for Malea McMurtrey. McMurtrey put the ball in play, and good things happened for the Drovers.
McMurtrey reached first on a single, and the play added the two runs Science & Arts needed to tie the game on the scoreboard. A pair of intentional walks loaded the bases for Sierra Selfridge, and the sophomore delivered in a big moment.
Selfridge sent a ball back to the pitcher that ended up with the winning run crossing the plate to secure the win.
The two teams went to the eighth inning in a 1-1 tie after solo home runs from each team.
Jadyn Goucher put the Drovers ahead with a home run in the second inning, and OCU got a home run in the fourth inning to tie the game. The home run was Science & Arts’ second of the day after Jaycee Kievit hit a solo shot in the first game.
Abi Gregory added another win to her campaign for the Drovers, going all eight innings. She struck out five batters and moved to 11-2 in her first college season.
The Drovers now sit at 19-7 on the season and 9-1 in conference play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.