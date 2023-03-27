The Drovers completed another sweep.
The ninth-ranked University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team has completed three Sooner Athletic Conference series during the regular season and swept those series to go along with a doubleheader split. The Drovers’ series sweeps make up a total of 12 conference wins, and four of those wins came in a third conference sweep in Chickasha last week.
Along with sweeps of Southwestern Christian University and Central Christian College of Kansas, the Drovers can now claim a sweep over Southwestern Assemblies of God University after going 4-0 Friday and Saturday.
The Drovers picked up three run-rule victories in the four games and outscored SAGU 36-7 in the series. Science & Arts earned wins of 8-0, 11-3, 5-0 and 12-4 to move to 13-1 in conference play this season.
Sophomore pitcher Sophie Williams was dominant in the series, not allowing a single run in her two starts and not allowing a single hit in one of her starts. She threw a no-hitter in the 8-0 win, adding to the Drovers’ no-hit total this season.
Williams pitched 12 innings in the series, giving up no runs and just two hits in those 12 innings. She also struck out 23 batters in her two starts.
Freshman pitcher Abi Gregory earned the other two victories in the series.
Science & Arts is now 23-7 on the season.
8-0
Science & Arts scored six of its eight runs in the bottom half of the second inning to take a commanding 7-0 lead in the game. Macenzie Ruth drove in two of those runs with a base hit in the inning.
The Drovers also scored a run in the first inning and a run in the fifth inning to help end the game early.
11-3
The Drovers used another big inning to take a commanding lead in the second game, putting up seven runs in the third inning to go up 8-0. The big hit in the inning came from Jaylee Willis.
With the Drovers leading 4-0 after run-scoring hits from Jaycee Kievit, Sierra Selfridge and Tyler Trott, the freshman stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and cleared the bases with a three-run double before advancing to third base on the play.
Down 8-0, SAGU got three runs back in the fourth inning. Science & Arts then scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning and a run in the fifth inning to end the game early.
5-0
Science & Arts started the third game with a bang.
Jaclyn Gray blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to give the Drovers a 2-0 lead, and they never looked back in the 5-0 victory.
12-4
Science & Arts and SAGU were even at four in the bottom half of the sixth inning after SAGU scored three runs in the top half of the inning to tie the game.
And the Drovers responded, scoring eight runs in the sixth inning to end the game early. The Drovers got two-run base hits from Malea McMurtrey and Kievit to go up 8-4 before a run-scoring hit from Selfridge made the score 9-4.
And the game ended with a bang.
Trott finished the game by crushing a walk-off three-run home run for the Drovers.
