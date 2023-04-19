The ninth-ranked University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team earned a split.
Science & Arts and Mid-America Christian University have played three close games this season that needed an eighth inning or ninth inning to complete. One of those games took place in Chickasha on Tuesday.
Science & Arts and MACU met for another Sooner Athletic Conference doubleheader after the two teams went extra innings and split the previous doubleheader. Another split happened Tuesday, and another extra-inning game took place.
Before MACU picked up a 10-5 win in the second game, the Drovers needed gutsy performances and a walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning to secure a 4-3 victory over the Evangels.
MACU scored one run in the top half of the ninth inning, forcing Science & Arts to score one run to extend the game or two runs to end the game. And the Drovers went with the latter.
Because of the international tiebreaker, a runner started on second base, and Jadyn Goucher got on base to put two runners on with no outs in the inning. Sierra Selfridge then stepped up to the plate and delivered again for the Drovers.
Selfridge recorded two hits and three RBIs in the win and put the Drovers up 2-0 in the fourth inning with her first run-scoring hit. Her second run-scoring hit of the game brought in the two runs that ended the game.
MACU faced a 2-0 deficit after four innings but hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to tie the game.
The Drovers got a big performance from Sophie Williams in the circle and at the plate. She helped her own cause in the circle by hitting a solo home run in the third inning to put the Drovers up 1-0.
But Williams also went nine innings in the circle to pick up the win, striking out 13 batters in her 12th victory of the season.
Science & Arts and MACU went 2-2 against each other during the regular season. The Drovers sit at 28-12 on the season and sit at 18-6 in conference play.
