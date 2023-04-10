The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team showed resiliency.
After going to an eighth inning and suffering a 1-0 loss to open a Sooner Athletic Conference doubleheader against Mid-America Christian University, Science & Arts rallied from a 5-0 deficit and earned a 6-5 win in Oklahoma City on Saturday.
The ninth-ranked Drovers faced a 5-0 deficit after two innings of play in the second game of the doubleheader before eventually taking the lead for good in another eighth inning between the two opponents.
MACU put up two runs in the first inning before scoring three more in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead. But the Drovers got a needed performance in relief from freshman pitcher Lauryn Cottrell.
Cottrell entered the game in the second inning with the Drovers down 2-0. MACU already had two runners on base with zero outs in the inning before scoring three runs to take the 5-0 lead.
But Cottrell did not allow an earned run, and she held MACU to six scoreless innings in a row to help the team pick up the win and earn the win in the circle. Cottrell ended the game with five strikeouts and an RBI on offense to help the team’s cause.
Science & Arts managed to get one run back in the top of the third inning, but the Drovers did most of their damage in the bottom of the sixth inning with a loss staring them down.
Science & Arts scored four runs with two outs to tie the game at five in the sixth inning.
The Drovers had two runners on base and Jaycee Kievit coming to the plate in the inning. Kievit’s two RBIs came on a two-run double that made the score 5-3. Cottrell then recorded her RBI double to bring the Drovers within one in the inning.
And the rally kept going after a Jaylee Willis single brought Slater Eck to the plate. Eck continued to battle at the plate before hitting an RBI single to tie the game and erase MACU’s seemingly commanding lead from earlier in the game.
The Drovers pushed a run across in the eighth inning and held MACU scoreless to pick up the win and the split. The Drovers still have two more games against MACU in the regular season.
Science & Arts is 26-10 this season and is 16-4 in conference play.
