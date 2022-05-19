The Drovers are moving on.
Just a season after being eliminated as a No. 1 seed and host of an NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round, the fifth-ranked University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team found itself as No. 1 seed and host again. And they did not suffer a similar fate.
The Drovers made their way through the bracket without having to face an elimination game this time around, and they went 3-0 to advance to the NAIA Softball World Series. After a 1-0 win on Monday and a 2-0 win on Tuesday, the Drovers defeated 20th-ranked College of Idaho 5-2 in Wednesday's game to secure their spot in the World Series.
Science & Arts began their run against the No. 4 seed, defeating Mount Marty University 1-0 on Monday before a 2-0 win over College of Idaho the following day. The Drovers avoided the situation they found themselves in a season ago and needed just one win after that second win of the Opening Round.
And the Drovers did not crack under pressure.
Science & Arts held a 1-0 lead in the game after Amanda Moreno drove in a run in the top half of the first inning. But College of Idaho scored the next two runs of the game and held a 2-1 lead over Science & Arts, needing a win to force an if-necessary game.
But one swing of the bat completely changed the game and gave Science & Arts the momentum. Savannah Ashford had three RBIs in the win, and her three-run home run in the fourth inning gave the Drovers the lead for good.
Science & Arts added a fifth run in the sixth inning after Suni Meely put the ball in play. The Drovers were able to keep the Yotes from coming back, and they got to celebrate on their home field after the victory.
Emily Cerny went all seven innings in the circle, striking out 10 batters in the victory.
Along with hitting the home run in the game, Ashford described the feeling about getting to the World Series.
“The feeling is unexplainable,” she said. “This is something we as individuals have worked our whole lives for and as a team worked all season for.”
The senior also talked about getting to play with her teammates a little bit longer.
“This team is special, and I could not be any more thankful to get to play with the girls I'm playing with in my final year,” she said. “This team is a living, breathing thing, and we are going to keep it breathing as long as possible.”
Now 50-8 on the season, the Drovers will compete as the No. 5 seed next week in Columbus, Georgia. The Drovers will play Oregon Institute of Technology — seeded fourth and ranked fourth — at 4 p.m. on May 26.
