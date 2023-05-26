The Drovers proved they can compete with the best.
Two losses in two games at the NAIA Softball World Series in Columbus, Georgia, is not how the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team wanted another strong campaign to end. But despite being a team with mostly sophomores and freshmen, the Drovers continued to compete with some of the best teams in the country.
The sixth-seeded Drovers lost both of their games by just one run, and one of those games took 11 innings to finish.
Science & Arts began its play in the World Series against third-seeded University of the Cumberlands on Thursday. The Drovers took a 1-0 lead before ending up on the wrong end of a 2-1 final score.
The Drovers scored their run in the top half of the first inning, and it was one of the freshmen who gave the Drovers the lead in their first World Series game. After singles from Sophie Williams and Sierra Selfridge, Taygan Graham recorded an RBI double that gave the Drovers a 1-0 lead.
Cumberlands scored two runs in the third inning, and those two runs would be enough.
The Drovers ended up playing 10th-seeded Midland University in Friday’s elimination game, and the two teams went to the 11th inning in a 0-0 tie before Midland came away with a 3-2 win.
A three-run home run in the top half of the 11th inning gave Midland a 3-0 lead, but Science & Arts continued to fight. Jaclyn Gray hit an RBI double to get the Drovers on the board, and they added another run before Midland was able to end the game.
Science & Arts advanced to the World Series for the second season in a row. Four of the last five World Series featured the Drovers, and one resulted in a national title.
The Drovers went 42-15 during the 2023 season, winning their conference tournament before winning an Opening Round as a host school and No. 1 seed. Science & Arts also reached the 40-win mark for the fifth completed season in a row.
