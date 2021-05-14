The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team had several players pick up honors from the Sooner Athletic Conference.
The SAC recently released its awards, awarding Science & Arts players for their strong seasons. One of those awards includes the conference’s Pitcher of the Year.
Emily Cerny earned the honor of being the SAC’s Pitcher of the Year. Cerny earned the award for the fourth time in her career and was also named first-team All-SAC.
Four other Science & Arts players earned first-team honors. Savannah Ashford and Kristen Prieto each earned first-team recognition in the infield, and Shyla Clouse earned recognition in the outfield. Amanda Moreno earned recognition as a utility player.
The Drovers also had five players receive second-team honors.
Madelyn Blair and Tarah Madron earned second-team recognition in the infield. Alyson Clemence and Suni Meely each earned praise in the outfield, and Randa Hatter got named to the second team as a designated player.
The SAC also named Gold Glove winners, and Madron earned that award in the infield.
