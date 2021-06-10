A pair of University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball players earned national recognition for their campaigns in 2021.
The NAIA announced awards earlier this week, and those awards included the lists of All-Americans. The NAIA announced that two Drovers earned All-America status, and one of those players earned another national award.
Emily Cerny added more honors to an already lengthy list in her illustrious career with the Drovers. Along with a committee naming her a first-team All-American, Cerny was also named the NAIA's Pitcher of the Year.
Cerny became the NAIA's Pitcher of the Year for the second time after winning the award in 2018. She helped the Drovers win a national championship that season.
Cerny also picked up a first-team All-America selection for the third time in her career after a strong 2021 season. According to the NAIA, she led the country in wins and innings pitched and finished fourth in a pair of other statistical categories as well.
Cerny also got named the Sooner Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year to go along with first-team All-SAC status.
But Cerny was not the only player to earn national recognition, and Savannah Ashford also earned All-America status. She earned her spot as an infielder for the Drovers.
Ashford added to her list of honors by earning a spot on the second team.
Along with being named a second-team All-American, Ashford also earned All-SAC recognition. She got named to the first team in the conference.
