The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball players earned recognition for their performances.
The Drovers recently went on a run at the NAIA Softball World Series in Columbus, Georgia, and they managed to win three games before ending their season with a third-place finish in the event. The Drovers went 3-2 in the event, and three players picked up all-tournament recognition for their performances during the team's games.
Macenzie Ruth, Sierra Selfridge and Emily Cerny ended up picking up all-tournament recognition. The three Drovers had their own share of highlights for the Drovers.
One of Ruth's highlights came on the defensive side of the ball in left field. Ruth entered foul territory and managed to make a catch despite having to deal being right up against the fence.
Ruth also had multiple games with a hit at the World Series.
Selfridge — a freshman — put together a 3-for-4 performance at the plate in the team's 2-1 win over Southeastern University in extra innings. She also hit a solo blast in the team's 6-0 victory over Freed-Hardeman University.
Cerny continued to battle for the Drovers in the circle, pitching 37 of 40 innings during the tournament. She struck out 11 batters in one game and threw 18 innings on the team's final day of the World Series.
