Amid an offensive explosion, a pair of pitchers stood out.
The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma hosted Southwestern Christian University in a Sooner Athletic Conference doubleheader on Wednesday, and the Drovers rolled to a pair of victories. The fourth-ranked Drovers outscored SCU 24-0 in Chickasha and swept the doubleheader with run-rule wins of 16-0 and 8-0.
Both games ended in the fifth inning.
Along with the offense stepping up in the two wins, pitchers Emily Cerny and Sophie Williams dominated in the circle. Cerny is a senior for the Drovers, and Williams is a freshman.
The two pitchers not only shut out SCU in the two games, but they also threw back-to-back no-hitters in Wednesday's games. The two pitchers combined for 24 strikeouts in 10 innings of work.
Cerny started the first game of the day and went all five innings, striking out 11 batters. Williams went five innings and struck out 13 batters in the second game of the day.
Williams struck out the first eight batters she faced.
With the two wins over SCU, the Drovers extended their streak to eight wins in a row. Science & Arts is 15-4 on the season and 4-2 in SAC play.
