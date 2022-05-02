The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma will have opportunity to host softball teams.
The NAIA announced Monday that the university earned the opportunity to host an NAIA Championship Opening Round once again. Science & Arts got selected as a host for the second season in a row.
Science & Arts is one of 10 schools from across the country that a committee chose to host. Each Opening Round will consist of four schools, and the winners will compete in the NAIA Softball World Series later this month.
The NAIA has scheduled the Opening Rounds for May 16 through May 18. The NAIA scheduled the NAIA Softball World Series to begin May 27 in Columbus, Georgia.
