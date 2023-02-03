The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team is preparing to begin the 2023 season.
The Drovers are officially a week away from beginning another season, and they will begin another season under head coach Jadyn Wallis as one of the top teams in the NAIA. The Drovers enter the season ranked third in the entire country after a third-place finish at the NAIA Softball World Series a season ago.
The Drovers will open the season Feb. 10 and spend their first couple of days in Texas, playing a series of games against different opponents to begin their run. That series of opponents includes 16th-ranked Columbia College.
The Drovers compete in the Sooner Athletic Conference and will begin conference play March 7 against Southwestern Christian University. Coaches picked the Drovers to finish second in the conference, only behind NAIA No. 1 Oklahoma City University.
The Drovers are once again hoping to make another postseason run and are looking to secure another NAIA Championship Opening Round at home. The Drovers hosted the last two they competed in, winning last year to advance to the World Series.
Science & Arts has become a softball powerhouse since Wallis took over as head coach. The Drovers have won a national title, been to multiple World Series, won the conference and have won more than 400 games with Wallis at the helm.
Science & Arts is coming off of a 53-10 season in 2022 that culminated in multiple World Series wins and that third-place finish.
