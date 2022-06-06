The Drovers fought until the end.
The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team competed in the NAIA Softball World Series last week, continuing a run of being one of the NAIA's best softball programs. The Drovers competed as the fifth seed in Columbus, Georgia, and they managed to win three games before seeing their season end.
Science & Arts finished as one of the NAIA's final three teams and ended the season in third place.
Science & Arts began their run at the World Series against fourth-seeded Oregon Institute of Technology and came away with a 3-0 victory by scoring three runs in the top half of the seventh inning. Shyla Clouse walked with the bases loaded to give the Drovers a 1-0 lead.
With Science & Arts leading 2-0, Suni Meely drove in the game's final run.
Science & Arts' Emily Cerny went all seven innings in the circle and struck out 11 batters in the win.
Science & Arts lost its second game of the World Series, falling to top-seeded University of Mobile. Both of the Drovers' two losses came against Mobile, and they took Mobile to extra innings in their second meeting.
But before the second loss to Mobile, the Drovers kept fighting and won two elimination games in a row. They took down third-seeded Freed-Hardeman University (6-0) and seventh-seeded Southeastern University (2-1).
The Drovers scored five of their six runs against Freed-Hardeman in the bottom half of the first inning. They got three-run scoring hits in the inning, and freshman Sophie Williams led the way with two RBIs.
With Science & Arts already leading 1-0, Jaclyn Gray delivered a run-scoring hit to make the score 2-0. Savannah Ashford's base hit made the score 3-0, and Williams brought in two runs with a base hit to make the score 5-0.
Sierra Selfridge — another freshman — completed the scoring with a solo home run in the third inning. Cerny pitched another shutout, striking out eight more batters in seven innings.
The Drovers needed a walk-off hit in the bottom half of the 10th inning to get past Southeastern. Clouse delivered the game-winning hit for the Drovers.
Science & Arts went down 1-0 in the fourth inning before Amanda Moreno tied the game with a base hit in the fifth inning. The Drovers got another victory from Cerny, and she went all 10 innings.
The Drovers had to play Mobile a second time after the win over Southeastern, and the Drovers jumped out to a lead in the 4-3 loss. Gray hit a two-run home run to put the Drovers up 2-0, and Williams recorded a hit to make the score 3-1 before Mobile eventually went ahead for good in the top of the 10th inning.
According to the school, Cerny broke the NAIA record for most strikeouts in a career in the game.
The Drovers have now appeared in three of the last four World Series that took place, winning the 2018 national title. In those three appearances, they recorded a record of 10-4 in 14 World Series games.
The Drovers ended their season with a record 53-10. The softball program reached 50 wins for the third time in the last four completed seasons. The 2020 season got shortened because of COVID-19.
