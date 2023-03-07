A freshman pitcher has made her mark at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma.
Competing in her first college softball season, Abi Gregory has proven herself a worthy adversary against other NAIA opponents. And she has made her name known in the college softball world, especially over the course of her last three starts.
The reigning Sooner Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week has dominated opponents in her last three starts. The opponents Gregory faced in those games struggled to get a hit off of her.
In fact, those teams failed to get a hit off of Gregory at all.
Gregory has now thrown three no-hitters in a row for the Drovers, recording 28 strikeouts in those games. Not surprisingly, those games ended in Science & Arts victories and were shutouts.
The Drover won those three games by scores of 8-0, 3-0 and 11-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.