The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma pitcher Emily Cerny — and the defense around her — battled in the NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round.
The Drovers played three games in Chickasha this week, going 3-0 in those games to advance to next week's NAIA Softball World Series. The offense scored eight runs in those games, but they held their opponents to just two total runs in the three games.
Both Cerny and the surrounding defense battled through the heat and 21 innings in three games, earning two shutout victories during the Opening Round. The defense as a team got out of tough situations during the tournament and made the necessary plays.
One of those situations came in the team's second game of the tournament against College of Idaho. The Yotes had the bases loaded with just one out in the inning, but Science & Arts came away unscathed after Amanda Moreno caught a pop-up in the infield and threw to first to complete an inning-ending double play.
The Drovers made it through the three games with only a couple errors, and they have one of the best fielding percentages in the country. They enter the World Series with a fielding percentage of .973 this season.
Cerny also battled through intense heat during the three days and threw every single pitch for the Drovers during the three games. She held the opponents to just the two runs in 21 innings of work.
Cerny struck out double-digit batters in all three games and fought her way through the Opening Round. The NAIA's all-time winningest pitcher struck out 34 batters in the 21 innings.
Cerny's 34 strikeouts brought her total to 358 on the season, and she currently has an ERA of .90. Her ERA during the Opening Round was under .70.
