Ten softball teams get to compete for a national title.
The NAIA Softball World Series begins this week and will take place in Columbus, Georgia. The event is double elimination and includes the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma.
The 10 teams made it past the NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round to get to the NAIA Softball World Series. Nine of the 10 teams in the World Series are also in the NAIA's top 25.
Seven of the 10 teams in the World Series were No. 1 seeds. One team was a No. 2 seed, and two teams advanced as No. 3 seeds.
The NAIA has scheduled the World Series to go from May 26 to June 1.
Science & Arts
The fifth-ranked Drovers are also seeded fifth in the World Series bracket.
The team went 3-0 as the top seed in last week's Opening Round and only allowed two runs in the three games. The Drovers earned two shutout victories in the three games, and they advanced to the World Series with a 50-8 record on the season.
University of Mobile
University of Mobile is the No. 1 seed in the World Series and the top-ranked team in the country.
The Rams are 49-2 on the season after starting the season 34-0. The Rams were a top seed in the Opening Round and went 3-0 to advance to this season's World Series.
Oklahoma City University
The Stars of Oklahoma City University are the No. 2 seed in the World Series, and they are the second-ranked team in the country.
The Stars were a No. 1 seed in the Opening Round. They are 50-6 on the season and went 3-0 in the Opening Round to advance to the World Series.
Freed-Hardeman University
Freed-Hardeman University had to bounce back from a loss in the Opening Round to advance as a No. 1 seed.
Freed-Hardeman lost its first game of the Opening Round before winning four games in a row to advance to the World Series. It won two games on the second day and two games on the final day of the Opening Round to advance.
Freed-Hardeman is ranked third in the country and seeded third in the World Series. It has a 52-4 record this season.
Oregon Institute of Technology
Oregon Institute of technology had to bounce back from a loss as a top seed in the Opening Round.
Oregon Tech won its first two games of the Opening Round before suffering a loss that forced an if-necessary game. Oregon Tech went 3-1 and won that game to advance.
Oregon Tech is seeded fourth in the World Series and is ranked fourth. Oregon Tech has an overall record of 49-11.
Indiana Wesleyan University
Indiana Wesleyan University is the World Series' No. 6 seed and the NAIA's seventh-ranked team at 53-8 on the season.
Indiana Wesleyan was a top seed in the Opening Round and went 3-0 to advance.
Southeastern University
Southeastern University bounced back from a loss as a No. 1 seed in the Opening Round to advance.
Southeastern won the first two games as the top seed but dropped the first game of the Opening Round championship and had to play an if-necessary game. Despite the close call, Southeastern went 3-1 and managed to advance.
Southeastern is seeded seventh in the bracket, and it is ranked 11th in the country with a record of 49-11.
Grand View University
Grand View University was the only No. 2 seed to get past the Opening Round, going 3-1 in the four games.
Two of Grand View's three victories came against the top seed, and one of those wins came in the if-necessary game. Grand View is the No. 8 seed in the bracket and the 10th-ranked team in the country.
Grand View is 45-10 on the season.
Tennessee Wesleyan University
Tennessee Wesleyan University was one of the two No. 3 seeds to advance.
Tennessee Wesleyan went unbeaten as the No. 3 seed in the Opening Round, going 3-0 and taking down the top seed twice in that pod.
Tennessee Wesleyan enters the World Series with a 37-7 record on the season. It is the No. 9 seed in the bracket and is the 23rd-ranked team in the country.
Webber International University
Webber International University also advanced as a No. 3 seed.
Webber International went 3-1 in the opening round and advanced by beating the top seed in an if-necessary game. Webber International is the World Series' No. 10 seed.
Webber International is 42-22 this season.
