RUSH SPRINGS — The Rush Springs Lady Redskins completed a district sweep.
The Rush Springs softball team had the opportunity to host a Class A district tournament last week. The Lady Redskins hosted Empire and Union City in Rush Springs on Thursday and Friday, going 3-0 to secure a district title and a regional tournament spot.
Rush Springs went 2-0 in Thursday's games, beating Empire 19-2 before picking up a 10-6 win over Union City. A dominant performance from Lillyan Ball helped Rush Springs pick up a 6-0 win over Union City in Friday's championship game.
Ball threw a shutout performance in the circle and was a tough out at the plate. Along with striking out six batters in seven innings, Ball had three hits and two RBIs in the 6-0 victory over Union City.
The Lady Redskins got the scoring started early, putting two runs on the board in the first inning.
Kimberly Fox recorded Rush Springs' first hit of the game, and back-to-back run-scoring hits followed. Rush Springs got run-scoring hits from Shelbie Caveness and Ball to make the score 2-0.
Caveness had two hits and two RBIs in the victory.
Ball recorded her second hit in the third inning, and Katelyn Fox made the score 3-0 with a base hit. Ball drove in her second run in the fourth inning, making the score 4-0 with her third hit of the game.
Caveness recorded another run-scoring hit in the sixth inning to make the score 5-0. Caveness got some help from the defense and was able to score on the same play to add a sixth run to the scoreboard.
With one last chance to rally, Union City got retired in order to secure Rush Springs' title. Union City did not have a player reach base until the fourth inning.
Other Class A districts
Rush Springs was not the only team in Class A to advance to a regional.
The Ninnekah Lady Owls went 3-0 in their district to advance. They took down Okarche twice and Pioneer-Pleasant Vale once in the district tournament.
The third-ranked Cyril Lady Pirates took down Central High two times to advance to a regional tournament.
