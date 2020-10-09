OKLAHOMA CITY — A shorthanded Amber-Pocasset softball team competed at the Class 2A state tournament.
The Lady Panthers were missing six players and several regular starters against Stroud on Thursday in Oklahoma City. But the Lady Panthers and their seniors were able to take the field, falling to the Lady Tigers by a score of 9-2.
Am-Po recorded at least one base hit in each of the first five innings, but their only two runs of the game came in the top half of the fourth inning. The Lady Panthers trailed 5-0 entering the inning.
Bailey Kite, Caleigh Jeffries and Cierra Shelton recorded back-to-back-to-back base hits in the fourth inning to allow Taylor Nixon to step up to the plate and drive in a run. Lexi Teel stepped up a couple of batters later and plated the team’s final run of the game.
Stroud added one run in the bottom half of the fourth inning and three runs in the sixth inning to complete the scoring in the game.
Kite, Shelton and Jeffries all had two hits for the Lady Panthers. The Lady Panthers finished the season with a record of 24-5.
Am-Po had five seniors on its roster, and the five seniors helped the Lady Panthers make history in their careers. The seniors advanced to four state tournaments in the fall, won the Class A state title in 2018 and won five fast-pitch state tournament games in four seasons.
The state title was the softball program’s first and the school’s second.
Cyril softball
The Cyril Lady Pirates battled the Kiowa Cowgirls in the Class B state tournament Thursday in Shawnee. The Lady Pirates saw their season come to an end with a 2-0 loss.
