The NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round in Chickasha is complete.
The tournament consisted of four teams and took place Monday through Wednesday this week. The four teams were seeded one through four, and the winner of the bracket just happened to be the lowest-seeded team in the bracket.
Bethany College entered the NAIA Softball Opening Round below .500 on the season. The Swedes sat at 26-27 on the season before going on a 3-0 run to advance to the NAIA Softball World Series.
Bethany only allowed three runs throughout their run. The team's three wins in the bracket came against the No. 1 seed and No. 2 seed.
Bethany defeated the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma — ranked third in the NAIA's top 25 — in Monday's opening game. Science & Arts was the bracket's No. 1 seed.
Morgan Russell's two-run home run in the top half of the fifth inning was enough for the Swedes to pull off a 2-1 upset. And Russell came up big in another clutch situation.
Bethany played 22nd-ranked Grand View University two times and won both games. Grand View was the No. 2 seed in the bracket.
In Monday's meeting, Russell delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom half of the seventh inning to give the Swedes a 2-1 victory.
Bethany only needed one more win to advance and got that win in Wednesday's meeting with Grand View. The Swedes put up six runs in the top half of the first inning, and those six runs were enough in a 6-1 victory.
With the bases loaded in the first inning, Lilliana Martinez drew a walk to get the Swedes on the board. RBI singles from Gabriela Rodriguez and Samantha Quezada put the Swedes up 3-0, and Tori Quintana walked with the bases loaded to make the score 4-0.
Allison Rosa led the way with two RBIs, driving in the team's final two runs with a single in the first inning.
Quezada also pitched for Bethany and threw three complete games for a total of 21 innings.
Science & Arts went 1-2 in three games, and Grand View went 2-2 in four games. Concordia University Nebraska was the No. 3 seed and went 0-2 in two games.
Science & Arts' one win came against Concordia, but Grand View beat the Drovers in an elimination game. Grand View also picked up a win over Concordia.
