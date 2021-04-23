MINCO — The Minco Lady Bulldogs are district champions.
Competing in a district tournament, Class 3A No. 11 Minco faced Ninnekah and Mooreland on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs went 3-0 to win the district title and advance to a regional tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs scored double-digit runs in all three of their games and won by scores of 13-3, 14-4 and 16-3. None of the three games went past six innings.
Minco also got to show off its power during the run.
Dallas Brothers, Tara Hoehner and Layne Reh combined to hit 12 home runs during the three games. The Lady Bulldogs got five home runs from Hoehner, four home runs from Brothers and three home runs from Reh on Thursday.
The Lady Bulldogs began their tournament run with a 13-3 win over the Ninnekah Lady Owls. Ninnekah fell to Mooreland in the district tournament's opener before losing to Minco.
The Lady Owls only trailed by four runs entering the bottom half of the sixth inning, but the Lady Bulldogs scored six runs to end the game.
Brothers homered twice in the win over Ninnekah. Hoehner and Reh each homered once against the Lady Owls.
The same trio combined for three home runs in Minco's 14-4 win over Mooreland, and each player hit one home run in the win. Minco ended the victory with three runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning.
Minco's 16-3 win over Mooreland also ended early. Mooreland needed to score multiple runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning to extend the game but could not do that.
Hoehner hit three home runs in the 16-3 win, including her grand slam in the top of the fifth inning. Reh and Brothers each homered once in the 13-run victory.
Amber-Pocasset
Minco was not the only team to win a district title Thursday.
Class 4A No. 8 Amber-Pocasset earned the opportunity to host a district tournament and hosted Alva and Fairview in Amber on Thursday. The Lady Panthers went 3-0 during their run through the district tournament.
Am-Po defeated Alva once and Fairview twice to advance to the regional tournament.
Blanchard
The Blanchard Lady Lions won a district tournament in Class 5A on Wednesday.
Blanchard defeated Lindsay and also fell to eighth-ranked Byng. Blanchard came back to beat Byng two times to advance to a Class 5A regional tournament.
