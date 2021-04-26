Three area softball teams know where they will be playing their regional tournaments.
Amber-Pocasset (Class 4A No. 8), Minco (3A No. 11) and Blanchard (5A) all advanced to this week's regional softball tournaments. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released the brackets Monday.
As of right now, the three area teams will play their regional games Thursday. The complete brackets are on the OSSAA's website.
The top two teams from each regional advance to state. All area three teams will be on the road for regional play.
Minco
The Minco Lady Bulldogs will compete in a regional that Hydro-Eakly will host.
Minco's regional includes four teams ranked in the top 16 of the OSSAA's Class 3A poll. Along with 11th-ranked Minco, the regional includes third-ranked Hydro-Eakly, fourth-ranked Navajo and 15th-ranked Boone-Apache.
Am-Po
The Am-Po Lady Panthers will be playing their regional games at Dale later this week.
The Lady Panthers are one of three ranked teams in the bracket, and all three of the ranked teams are in the top 10 of the OSSAA's Class 4A poll. Dale is No. 1 in Class 4A, and Pocola is the ninth-ranked team in the class.
The bracket also features Hobart.
Blanchard
Blanchard will be making its way to Tecumseh for regional play.
Tecumseh is ranked No. 2 in the OSSAA's Class 5A poll. The bracket also includes third-ranked Heavener and a Checotah team tied with Kingston at No. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.