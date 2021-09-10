The softball postseason is approaching.
Softball teams in Class A and Class B found out their district paths Friday afternoon. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released district assignments, and multiple area teams will get to host.
In total, three area teams will have the opportunity to host at least one school in district play.
Verden competes in Class B and will be a host. The Lady Tigers will have the opportunity to host Temple and Ryan in district play.
The Alex Lady Longhorns also compete in Class B and will play their district games on the road. Alex got paired with Asher and Wanette, and Asher will be the host.
Ninnekah and Cyril compete in Class A and will get to host their district games.
Ninnekah will host two teams in their district. Elmore City-Pernell and Empire got placed in the same district.
Cyril will host Waurika for its district games.
Rush Springs will be on the road for district play in Class A and got paired with Wayne and Velma-Alma. Wayne will be the host.
