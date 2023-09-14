The softball postseason is coming.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has released district softball assignments for Classes A and B, and those two classes involve area teams. According to the released assignments, a pair of area teams earned the right to play their districts at home.
The Cyril Lady Pirates and Verden Lady Tigers have found themselves in the Class A OSSAA rankings throughout the season, and both teams will compete in district play at home. A few other area teams will play on the road for district play.
Cyril is ranked sixth in Class A and is once again a softball power in Oklahoma. Cyril’s district consists of one other school, and the Lady Pirates will host Velma-Alma for district play.
The Verden Lady Tigers are ranked 19th in Class A and will host a district with two other teams. Wellston and Thomas-Fay-Custer are the two other teams in that district.
Other teams
Two other Class A teams and one Class B team from the area will be on the road for district play.
Ninnekah will travel to Sterling for a Class A district with two teams. Rush Springs will compete in a district that will feature Fletcher as the host and Riverside as the third school.
In Class B, Alex will play at Grandfield in a district with three teams. Bray-Doyle is the third team.
