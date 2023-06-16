If somebody from Chickasha or the Chickasha area happened to watch the Oklahoma City Spark’s first game in Women’s Professional Fastpitch, they might have noticed multiple Chickasha connections.
WPF began its first official season on Thursday, and the Oklahoma City Spark competed in the team’s first-ever game before the weather postponed the game. Despite that, Chickasha had some recognition in different aspects of the game.
First off, games take place at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond this week. UCO plays at Gerry Pinkston Stadium, and that is where the Spark will play several games this season.
Gerry Pinkston happens to be a Chickasha native and a Hall of Famer. Pinkston went on and became a longtime coach at UCO (formerly Central State) before having UCO’s stadium named after her.
In a ceremony before the Spark’s first professional softball game, the league got to honor Pinkston by letting her throw out the first pitch.
On a player level, Lynnsie Elam became a standout for Chickasha and helped the team win back-to-back state championships during her career. She then became a two-time national champion at the University of Oklahoma.
And on a coaching level, the University of Science & Arts announced that head softball coach Jadyn Wallis joined the staff as a pitching coach while remaining head coach for the Drovers.
No matter where one might look on the Spark, Chickasha will always have some sort of connection during its inaugural season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.