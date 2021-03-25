Two of the NAIA's best softball programs met in Chickasha.
The third-ranked Drovers from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma split a Sooner Athletic Conference doubleheader against fourth-ranked Oklahoma City University on Wednesday. After USAO suffered a 4-2 loss in the first game, Amanda Moreno delivered a walk-off hit in the bottom half of the eighth inning to give USAO a 5-4 victory in the second game.
Moreno stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and just one out in the eighth inning and delivered her third hit of the game to secure a split of the conference doubleheader. But that was not the only run-scoring hit of the game for Moreno.
OCU took a lead in the sixth inning after Jaden Shores hit a solo home run to make the score 4-3. With USAO running out of outs, Moreno stepped up in the sixth inning and hit an RBI single to tie the game.
Moreno had two RBIs and a 3-for-4 performance at the plate.
Neither team scored in the seventh inning, setting up another inning between the two powerhouses.
USAO took an early lead, scoring two runs in the first inning. Savannah Ashford hit a two-run double to give the Drovers a 2-0 lead, but the Stars managed to come back.
The Stars scored three of their runs in the third inning to take a 3-2 lead, but USAO was able to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning. Madelyn Blair put down a bunt and drove in a run to tie the game.
USAO pitcher Emily Cerny entered the circle with two outs in the third inning and only allowed one run. She struck out seven batters in 5 1/3 innings of work.
USAO's two runs in the first game came from the bat of Randa Hatter. Hatter cut a 4-0 deficit in half with a home run in the seventh inning.
Shyla Clouse had two hits for USAO in the loss.
The Drovers moved to 23-3 on the season and 8-2 in the SAC after the doubleheader. They are currently 3-0 this season after a loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.