The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma softball continues to win.
The second-ranked Drovers competed in Oklahoma City on Friday and Saturday, taking part in Langston University's Red Dirt Softball Classic. USAO played five games during the event, winning all five of those games to get to 11-0 on the season.
The Drovers picked up two wins in Oklahoma City on Friday, defeating Lyon College 6-0 and Our Lady of the Lake University 7-1. USAO then put together a 3-0 Saturday, beating Central Methodist University (6-2), 20th-ranked Morningside College (7-3) and McPherson College (12-5).
The Drovers have won more than their last 11 games. Dating back to last season, they have won their last 33 games.
