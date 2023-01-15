Another Ninnekah student-athlete will be playing softball at the next level.
Joining a list of recent Ninnkehah softball players who extended their careers, Gracie Burgess recently made her decision official. Burgess found a perfect fir for her and will be continuing her playing career at Mid-America Christian University.
Burgess said she felt a ton of relief after finding MACU and making her decision official. She is extremely excited about being able to keep playing a sport she has played almost her entire life.
“It is [with] a lot of relief that I found the perfect fit to further my softball career,” Burgess said. “I am very excited that this is happening for me.
“I feel like I will keep learning more, and I look forward to seeing how I grow as a player.”
Burgess believes she found the perfect school in MACU. She felt the school was a perfect place for her when she went on a visit and fell in love with the atmosphere.
“Upon visiting MACU, I felt it was an amazing environment,” Burgess said. “It’s a smaller school and also a Christian school, and it was an instant love.”
The sport has been in Burgess' life since she was little. She said that she started with T-ball and has never looked back.
Burgess has since put in years of hard work and has fallen in love with the sport. One of Burgess' favorite things about the sport is the feeling she gets when she hits the ball, especially when she hits a home run.
“I love the feeling of hitting the ball,” she said. "If we are being honest, the feeling of hitting the ball over the fence is a feeling like no other.”
Burgess described that feeling as “exhilarating.” One of those moments came at a crucial time during her junior season.
Needing a win to capture a district title, Ninnekah trailed Elmore-City Pernell late in the deciding game. With her team down by one, Burgess delivered a two-run blast to give Ninnekah the lead for good.
And that was just one moment in a Ninnekah career that Burgess will remember. She has loved her career with the Lady Owls.
Burgess got to play with her sister early in her career and helped the Lady Owls win back-to-back district titles.
“I had the experience to play with my sister during my freshman year, and that was so much fun. Also, I have made many friendships while playing softball,” Burgess said. “I have had so many great coaches and appreciate all the help they have given me along my journey.”
