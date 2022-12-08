Ninnekah's Jerzie Baker is ready to continue her softball career.
The Ninnekah senior has played a crucial role for the Ninnekah softball team over the years, and she gets to continue playing the sport that she loves at the next level. Her career will continue at Southwestern Christian University in Bethany.
Baker is going to a school that provided a welcoming atmosphere. There was an atmosphere at the school that made Baker feel like she belonged, and the coaches and faculty made that atmosphere even more welcoming.
Baker knew SCU was the place for her.
“I chose SCU because it felt like home,” she said. “The faculty and coaches made me feel very welcome and supported.”
Baker has played softball for a good amount of time, and she has spent that time working hard to continue getting better at her craft. It is a craft that has taught Baker lessons and built strong relationships.
“I love softball because you make amazing friendships and learn responsibility,” Baker said. “Sometimes, when you think you have nothing more to give, you push yourself harder to succeed successfully.”
That hard work has helped her get to the point of being able to sign a national letter of intent, but it does not make the feeling quite real. Baker cannot believe she has fulfilled this dream.
“It feels so unreal, but it also feels like I have put in so much work to get to where I am now,” she said.
Baker has not been alone on the journey she is currently on. She said that a strong support system has also helped get her to where she is today.
“I feel very lucky," Baker said. “I have an amazing support system, which includes my parents, my friends and my coaches. I would not be who I am today without their encouragement and support."
The friends she made and the coaches she played for each played huge roles in that support system.
"The coaches at Ninnekah have always supported me and pushed me to be the best version of myself,” Baker said. “I have made many friendships here and will truly miss being around such a great group of people.”
As she moves on to the next step, Baker will leave Ninnekah with plenty of memories. Those memories include getting to host districts and winning multiple district titles.
