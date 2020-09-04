NINNEKAH — The Ninnekah softball team picked up a victory in a game between two area teams.
The Lady Owls hosted Rush Springs on Thursday and earned a run-rule victory, finishing the game in the bottom half of the fifth inning. Raegen Robinson’s base hit drove in the final two runs of a 12-3 victory. The Lady Owls led by one run entering the bottom half of the fifth inning after Rush Springs scored three runs in the top half of the fifth inning.
Jayah Rodriguez led off Ninnekah’s offense with a base hit in the first inning and eventually crossed home plate as Ninnekah’s first run. She had two hits and an RBI in the win. The Lady Owls grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning and added another run in the second inning.
With the Lady Owls leading 3-0 in the third, Kira Pickerell delivered a base hit to lead off the inning for Ninnekah’s offense. Julie Jones was able to get the ball in play with Pickerell on third base, resulting in another Ninnekah run to put the Lady Owls up 4-0.
But Rush Springs was able to rally in the fifth after Katelyn Fox led off the inning with a single. She eventually scored to get Rush Springs its first run of the game.
But Rush Springs was not done and got four more hits in the inning before Jayden Abbott got the ball in play. Abbott getting the ball in play resulted in two more runs to get the team within just one run. The Lady Owls were then able to come up with an answer to that rally, ending the game in the process.
Jerzie Baker went all five innings in the circle for Ninnekah, striking out two batters in the victory.
