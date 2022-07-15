A pair of Ninnekah athletes helped a travel team pick up a trophy.
Sydney and Savannah Jackson have been competing for a travel team called the Oklahoma Angels, and that team recently competed in a national tournament. The 18U team traveled to Alabama earlier this month to compete in a national tournament in Gulf Shores.
And the Jacksons found success with their travel team just months after finding success with Ninnekah softball in the fall of 2021. According to a Facebook post on the team's page, the Ninnekah players and the rest of the travel team captured a national title in the tournament.
Competing with the Lady Owls of Ninnekah in the fall, the Jacksons competed on a Ninnekah team that earned the right to host a district tournament in the postseason. The Lady Owls ended up making a run in the playoffs by winning their district tournament to secure a regional tournament spot.
