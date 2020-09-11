The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has released district softball assignments for Classes A and B.
Both Ninnekah and Cyril will get to open their postseason runs by hosting district tournaments. The OSSAA says that Sept. 26 is the last day for teams to have district tournaments completed.
The Ninnekah Lady Owls are in Class A and will have the opportunity to host two other teams. Fletcher and Union City will also compete in that district tournament.
Cyril is currently ranked seventh in Class B and will host another area team. The Lady Pirates will host the Verden Lady Tigers.
Rush Springs and Alex will be on the road in two different Class A district tournaments. Rush Springs will travel to Velma-Alma for a district tournament with Velma-Alma and Bray-Doyle. Alex will travel to Wayne for a district tournament with Wayne and Elmore City-Pernell.
