NINNEKAH — Ninnekah softball players, coaches and fans got the chance to celebrate.
The Lady Owls had to bounce back from an 11-7 loss to Elmore City-Pernell in Ninnekah on Friday if they wanted to win a district title and advance to a regional tournament in Class A. The Lady Owls trailed 2-1 entering the top of the if-necessary game's seventh inning and put together a rally to take the lead.
The Lady Owls scored four runs in the top half of the seventh inning and advanced to a regional tournament with a 5-2 victory over the Lady Badgers.
Gracie Burgess hit a two-run home run in the team's 11-7 loss to the Lady Badgers in Friday's first game, and she was able to repeat that feat. Burgess crushed a two-run home run with no outs in the seventh inning to give the Lady Owls a 3-2 lead in the game, and they never trailed again.
Sydney Jackson led the Lady Owls in hits and RBIs, finishing the game with three hits and three RBIs in the victory. Her third hit of the game occurred in the seventh inning, and Ninnekah scored the game's final two runs.
The Lady Badgers still had an opportunity to rally in the bottom half of the seventh inning. The hitters got retired in order, and the Lady Owls got to celebrate.
Ninnekah held a 1-0 lead in the game and took that 1-0 lead in the third inning. Jackson recorded a base hit to give Ninnekah a 1-0 advantage over its opponent.
But Elmore City-Pernell took a 2-1 lead in the bottom half of the fifth inning and was just three outs away from the title before Ninnekah made its run. Ninnekah's Jerzie Baker was the winning pitcher.
Ninnekah's run through the district tournament included a 2-0 Thursday, and the Lady Owls had the advantage of having to lose twice to be eliminated Friday.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced the Class A regionals earlier this week. Binger-Oney got named the host of Ninnekah's regional tournament.
Binger-Oney is the second-ranked team in the OSSAA's Class A rankings. The regional also has a Ringling team tied for 19th in the same poll and Frontier.
Cyril
Cyril is ranked ninth in the same Class A poll and got out of a district tournament that had Waurika and Union City. Stuart is ranked eighth in the same poll, and the OSSAA announced Stuart as the host of Cyril's regional.
Cyril's regional also has 13th-ranked Wister and Strother.
