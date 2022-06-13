The NAIA and NFCA announced honors for University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball players.
The NFCA recently announced All-Region honors and All-America honors, announcing that multiple Drovers made the lists. The NAIA also announced its All-America lists and mentioned three Science & Arts players.
The Drovers went 53-10 in 2022 and finished third at the NAIA Softball World Series, going 3-2 in Columbus, Georgia.
NFCA All-Region
The Drovers competed in Region IV and had six players named to the first team or second team in that region.
Four Science & Arts players made the first team in the region. Emily Cerny (pitcher), Sophie Williams (pitcher), Amanda Moreno (third base) and Macenzie Ruth (outfield) all made the first team.
Two players made the second team. Jaclyn Gray (catcher) and Sierra Selfridge (second base) each made that team.
NFCA All-America
Two Drovers got named All-Americans and got put on the first team. Both Cerny (pitcher) and Ruth (outfield) ended up with first-team honors for Science & Arts.
Cerny also got named the NFCA's Pitcher of the Year.
NAIA All-America
Three Science & Arts players picked up NAIA All-America honors. Two players got named to the first team, and the third player got named to the second team.
Cerny (pitcher) and Ruth (outfield) got named to the first team, and Williams (pitcher) got named to the second team.
Cerny also got named the NAIA's Pitcher of the Year.
