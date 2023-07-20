The 2023 softball season will have a little different look in terms of district play.
The 2023 season will be the first of two seasons with new districts after the previous run of districts finished in 2022. Seven of the softball teams in the area are affected by the changes in district play.
Four area softball teams compete in Class 4A, and three of those four area teams will compete in District 4A-2 for at least the next two seasons. Chickasha, Tuttle and Bridge Creek will make up three of the seven teams in district play.
Chickasha and Bridge Creek stay district foes, but Tuttle replaces Blanchard in terms of being the third district team from the area. The district also features Cache, Marlow, Western Heights and Anadarko.
While not a district foe of the other area teams for at least the next two seasons, Blanchard will compete in District 4A-3 with six other teams. That district also includes Bishop McGuinness, Classen SAS at NE, Harrah, McLoud, Newcastle and Perkins-Tryon.
The other three area teams competing in district play compete in Class 2A, and that class will feature four-team districts for the most part. Amber-Pocasset, Minco and Dibble are the 2A teams in the area.
Am-Po, Minco and Dibble all advanced to the state tournament in 2022. Am-Po will be in a district without Minco and Dibble, but Minco and Dibble will compete in district play against each other.
Am-Po is in District 2A-7, and that district includes Healdton, Stratford and Walters. Minco and Dibble are in District 2A-6, and that district includes Elmore City-Pernell and Wewoka.
