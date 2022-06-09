Historic University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma pitcher Emily Cerny captured more pitching awards.
The NFCA and NAIA both announced Pitcher of the Year this week, and their announcements had one thing in common. The announcements both rewarded Cerny for another strong season in a career full of broken records and hardware.
The announcements came after Cerny earned the Sooner Athletic Conference's Pitcher of the Year award for the fifth time. She earned the NAIA's Pitcher of the Year honor for the third time in a career that saw her become the NAIA's all-time winningest pitcher and career leader in strikeouts.
Cerny ended her season by picking up three victories at the NAIA Softball World Series, and she completed her final season with a 34-5 record and .90 ERA for the Drovers. Her 34 victories in 2022 ranked second in the NAIA this past season.
Six of Cerny's 34 wins came in the national tournament, and she went 3-0 during the NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round.
Cerny ranked at the top or near the top of multiple statistical categories. The categories she finished first in include strikeouts (388), shutouts (19) and innings pitched (255.1).
Cerny was also one of multiple Science & Arts players to receive All-America honors from the NFCA and NAIA. She also picked up All-Region recognition from the NFCA.
Cerny helped the Drovers finish third at the NAIA Softball World Series in 2022. During her career, the Drovers won a national title and finished third two different times.
Cerny ended her Science & Arts playing career with awards that go beyond being named Pitcher of the Year and an overall record of 144-22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.