The third-ranked Drovers completed a 4-0 weekend.
After winning two games in Chickasha on Saturday, the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team defeated Texas Wesleyan University in a Sooner Athletic Conference doubleheader the following day. Science & Arts won the two games in Chickasha on Sunday.
Science & Arts won the first game of the doubleheader, defeating Texas Wesleyan by a score of 8-2. The Drovers picked up a shutout victory in the second game of the doubleheader, winning by a score of 7-0.
Texas Wesleyan could not stop Science & Arts' Amanda Moreno during the doubleheader.
Moreno went 6-for-6 at the plate during the two games and drove in six runs in the two victories. She helped USAO break open a close game in the team's 8-2 victory.
The Drovers scored one run in the bottom half of the first inning and one run in the second inning to go up 2-0. Texas Wesleyan tied the game with two runs in the fourth inning.
The Drovers scored the game's final six runs in the fifth inning.
Science & Arts scored two runs in the inning before Moreno stepped up to the plate. She recorded four of her five RBIs with one swing and completed the scoring with a grand slam.
Moreno went 3-for-3 at the plate and drove in five of the team's eight runs. Emily Cerny picked up the victory in the circle and reached double-digit strikeouts in the win.
Alyson Clemence had two hits and two RBIs in the team's 7-0 win over Texas Wesleyan. Her two-run single in the bottom half of the second inning gave the Drovers a 3-0 lead over their opponent.
Science & Arts' Tarah Madron homered during the 7-0 win. Her solo shot in the third inning gave the Drovers a 4-0 lead.
The Drovers added one run in the fourth inning, one run in the fifth inning and run one in the sixth inning to complete the scoring.
Moreno followed up her big first game with a 3-for-3 performance at the plate in the second game. She also had one RBI in the win.
Falon Howell got the start in the circle and went seven innings to earn the win in the second game. She struck out five batters.
The Drovers picked up their 40th win of the season, moving to 40-4 after the two wins. They currently own a 25-3 record within the Sooner Athletic Conference.
The Drovers have won six games in a row.
